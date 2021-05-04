Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Iran: Swiss diplomat falls from high rise building

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/04 10:40
Switzerland represents US interests in Iran after Washington severed relations with Iran

Switzerland represents US interests in Iran after Washington severed relations with Iran

The Swiss Federal Departement of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Tuesday confirmed that a female employee at its embassy in Tehran had died after falling from a building.

"The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," the department said in a statement. "The Department is in contact with the family of our employee. The Swiss Embassy is in exchange with the local authorities."

The FDFA told DW it was unable to provide further information at this stage. However, government-aligned Iranian news agencies ISNA and ILNA news agencies, had earlier reported that the woman was a high-ranking diplomat.

The agencies said the woman, in her early 50s, fell to the ground from the high-rise building's 18th floor, where she had lived. Her body was reportedly found by a gardener.

Switzerland represents the diplomatic interests of the Washington in Iran. The United States and Iran severed relations shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Updated : 2021-05-04 21:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower