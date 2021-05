Tuesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Jannik Sinner (14), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 4-4, ret.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-4, 6-4.