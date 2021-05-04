Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Coffee, anyone? Buying the one-and-only coffee at the CPA Australia pop-up café & museum!

By CPA Australia, Media OutReach
2021/05/04 19:00

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 May 2021 - In celebration of CPA Australia's 135th anniversary and 65 years in Hong Kong – CPA Australia assembled a pop-up café & museum at the celebrated heritage site – Jao Tsung-I Academy. At the opening ceremony, business magnate and iconic leaders like Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, Dr George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport Management and Chairman of the United Nations ESCAP Sustainable Business Network and Mr Tim Lui, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission, came together to try out their barista skills by making their first cup of latte! The lattes were then auctioned to the guests at the ceremony with the goal of raising funds to the Jao Tsung-I Academy for their heritage conservation effort. Under a sea of cheers and roars, a total of HKD26,500 was raised for the Jao Tsung-I Academy in this unique coffee auction. The CPA Australia pop-up café & museum will be opened to the public from 1 – 31 May at the Tsung-I Academy.



Coffee, anyone? Buying the one-and-only coffee at the CPA Australia pop-up café & museum!



Coffee, anyone? Buying the one-and-only coffee at the CPA Australia pop-up café & museum!



Coffee, anyone? Buying the one-and-only coffee at the CPA Australia pop-up café & museum!

Updated : 2021-05-04 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower