Taiwan rolls out Chinese electronic warfare countermeasures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Monday (May 4) that Taiwan will dispatch military aircraft and ships to counter Chinese military activity near its borders.

In response to reports that naval ships from Taiwan and Japan jointly tracked a Chinese frigate on Saturday, Chiu said the Ministry of National Defense (MND) did not overtly cooperate with any country. He added that, “Taiwan conducted the surveillance required to defend itself.”

The defense minister said that Beijing is carrying out electronic warfare and reconnaissance but Taiwan has countermeasures in place. He added the country’s contingency planning takes into consideration the effect on future surveillance and counter-reconnaissance missions, Liberty Times reported. The military is able to handle any threat that arises, Chiu stressed.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) pointed out at a Legislative Yuan Foreign and National Defense Committee meeting on Monday that Saturday’s incident involved a single Chinese vessel, which was possibly gathering intelligence.

Tsao Jin-ping (曹進平), Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Communications, Electronics, and Information, said the military has gone all out to train for electronic warfare that has both offensive and defensive capabilities. He emphasized that Taiwan has countermeasures in place, including asymmetric and information warfare.