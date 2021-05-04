Alexa
Taiwan News is looking for sales representatives, project managers

By
2021/05/04 17:23
(Wikimedia Commons photo)

We are looking for self-motivated, digitally-minded sales representatives, sales coordinators/ project managers who

  • Embrace social media and feel comfortable using English as a medium of communication.
  • Have good presentation and interpersonal skills.
  • Have good knowledge of tools such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics are preferred.
  • Bachelor’s degree required.

About Taiwan News

Located in Taiwan’s capital city, Taiwan News is now read in 176 countries around the globe and is one of the most widely visited English-language news portals for news about Taiwan, with an average of more than two million visits monthly, 80% of which come from abroad. Augmented by Chinese version, the news site offers the outside world a revealing look at Taiwan while also keeping people in Taiwan informed on what is happening in other areas.

Contact syang@etaiwannews.com if you are interested.

