Taiwan News is looking for sales representatives, project managers

We are looking for self-motivated, digitally-minded sales representatives, sales coordinators/ project managers who

Embrace social media and feel comfortable using English as a medium of communication.

Have good presentation and interpersonal skills.

Have good knowledge of tools such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics are preferred.

Bachelor’s degree required.

About Taiwan News

Located in Taiwan’s capital city, Taiwan News is now read in 176 countries around the globe and is one of the most widely visited English-language news portals for news about Taiwan, with an average of more than two million visits monthly, 80% of which come from abroad. Augmented by Chinese version, the news site offers the outside world a revealing look at Taiwan while also keeping people in Taiwan informed on what is happening in other areas.

Contact syang@etaiwannews.com if you are interested.