Taiwan's president announces new cybersecurity unit

TAIPEI（Taiwan News）— Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced a new department for cybersecurity during a CYBRTSEC 2021 event on Tuesday (May 4), according to Liberty Times.

Tsai made the remarks during her opening address at CYBERSEC 2021. The three-day event showcases the latest in cybersecurity products from more than 200 domestic and international brands, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

Tsai said both government and non-government entities had made great efforts to support the government-led “Cybersecurity is National Security” strategy that was introduced in 2018. She also praised domestic companies for their innovation and problem-solving — “that’s the competitiveness of Taiwan globally,” she added.

As a frontline for democracy and technology, Taiwan has a strong role to play, Tsai said. "It is not only a challenge for cybersecurity but also an opportunity for Taiwan.”

Tsai added the government was preparing to launch its “Cybersecurity is National Security 2.0” strategy. This would see the establishment of a ministry of digital development, and a department for cybersecurity. The aim is to protect critical infrastructure, core databases, implement new regulations, cultivate talent, and support industry.

Tsai said it was important to work with both the state and private sectors to establish a digital country that has resilience, security and reliability. Tsai mentioned “2021 Girls in Cyber Security” hackathon as a source for talent.

William Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, also attended the event ceremony.

Taiwan News contacted the Office of the President and Department of Cyber Security for further details and the expected launch date of the Cybersecurity is National Security 2.0 strategy, but had received no response as of press time.