Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Madrid election centers on virus response, rise of far right

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 15:35
A banner in support of conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso in a bar in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's w...
Next a mocking far-right Vox party banner, an elderly woman looks from a balcony an election meeting at the working-class Vallecas neighborhood in Mad...
A banner of Socialist candidate for the Madrid elections Angel Gabilondo hangs on a facade building in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Resident...

A banner in support of conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso in a bar in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's w...

Next a mocking far-right Vox party banner, an elderly woman looks from a balcony an election meeting at the working-class Vallecas neighborhood in Mad...

A banner of Socialist candidate for the Madrid elections Angel Gabilondo hangs on a facade building in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 19, 2021. Resident...

MADRID (AP) — Madrid residents are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to virus lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties.

Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: double masks, separated entrance and exit paths for voters, and plastic screens for workers in charge of the sites.

Older adults were encouraged to cast their ballots during a 2-hour period mid-morning, and the hour before polls close has been reserved for people quarantining because of COVID-19.

The early election was called by a conservative regional president who is trying to broaden her power base after she dissolved her center-right coalition.

Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has made a name for herself by criticizing the national government’s handling of the pandemic and by resisting the strictest infection-control measures.

She has gained increasing popularity among voters who in recent elections were attracted to the patriotic populism of Vox, an upstart far-right party that could become kingmaker in Tuesday's election.

The Madrid region is Spain's main economic engine and the country's busiest transportation hub. It's home to 14% of Spain's 47 million people but has recorded nearly one-fifth of the country’s 3.5 million confirmed virus cases and of the national pandemic death toll of over 78,000.

Updated : 2021-05-04 16:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower