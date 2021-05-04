Alexa
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei

Novotel contractor visited tea shop, restaurant in New Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 16:04
Exterior of Homies Soft Bar. (Google Maps screenshot)

Exterior of Homies Soft Bar. (Google Maps screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 4) revealed the recent movements of two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taipei and New Taipei as part of their epidemiological investigation.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the public venues that a China Airlines pilot and a Novotel hotel contractor had recently visited while potentially infectious. Chen said that case No. 1,153 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who works as a pilot for China Airlines, while case No. 1,145 is a male contractor in his 40s who has been working for the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for nearly a month.

Based on the CECC's preliminary investigation, the contractor visited the Re-Teatime (皇爵飲料店) tea shop at 28 Zhonghua Road in New Taipei City's Luzhou District from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on April 26. The next day, he went to a diner (吉野烤肉飯) at 110-2 Zhonghua Road in the same district.

That evening, he made another trip to Re-Teatime that lasted from 9:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
Locations case No. 1,145 visited in New Taipei City. (CECC image)

As for the pilot, Chen said that in the early hours of April 29, he visited a sports bar called Homies Soft Bar (飛鏢運動酒吧), at 13, Alley 2, Lane 250, Section 5, Nanjing East Road in Taipei's Songshan District. From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening, the pilot dined at a restaurant called Haizhen Private Kitchen (海真私房菜民生店) at 15, Alley 7, Lane 130, Section 3, Minsheng East Road, also in Songshan District.

COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
Entrance to Haizhen Private Kitchen. (Google Maps image)

After news broke of the men's movements, Haizhen Private Kitchen announced that it was closing down on Tuesday to carry out disinfection. Homies Soft Bar that day posted the CECC's list of case No. 1,136's movements and called anyone who had been to the locations mentioned by the center to tell them to monitor their health and contact the relevant authorities if they have any symptoms.

COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
Locations case No. 1,153 visited in Taipei City. (CECC image)
Updated : 2021-05-04 18:21 GMT+08:00

