Taiwan allows tax filing via smartphone for first time

New option popular among taxpayers on first two days of tax-filing season

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 15:42
Taxpayers can now file their taxes via mobile devices. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taxpayers in Taiwan have been given the option to file their taxes via mobile devices for the first time, which is expected to shorten the process to just five minutes.

With the tax-filing season starting on Saturday (May 1), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is encouraging Taiwan residents to take advantage of the new smartphone filing option. While taxpayers could previously file their taxes online, they had to certify their identity by inserting their NHI cards into a card reader attached to their computers.

To use the new method, taxpayers are required to enter their smartphone number, ID number (or Alien Resident Certificate number), and National Health Insurance (NHI) card number on MOF's tax-filing website. Then they can confirm important tax information, such as their income, tax deductions, and tax exemptions on their mobile devices.

The new method, however, does not allow taxpayers to adjust the displayed information. Those who need to make changes will still have to access the MOF's tax filing system via their computers.

According to MOF data, 230,000 people have completed their tax returns as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Among them, approximately 115,000 taxpayers have chosen the smartphone filing option.

Given the fact that Taiwan has been effective in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, MOF said the 2021 tax-filing season will only last for a month until May 31. The length of the period was extended to two months last year to prevent overcrowding in the country's tax bureau offices.
