China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 4) announced two additional China Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while six imported cases of the virus have also been detected.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two additional cases from China Airlines, including a pilot and a flight attendant. Meanwhile, the imported cases included two Indonesians, two Taiwanese, one Indian, and one Filipino.

Chen said that case No. 1,153 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who works as a pilot for China Airlines. He was on duty in the U.S. from April 16 to April 18.

After returning to Taiwan, he underwent quarantine in his home until April 21, when he took a coronavirus test which came back negative. On April 25, he was tested for the virus again and both nucleic acid and serum antibody tests came back negative.

However, on May 1, he reported to the airline that he was experiencing a fever, cough, and runny nose. The health department arranged for him to undergo another test and the result came back positive on May 4 with a Ct value of 13.

The health department has identified 15 contacts in his case, 13 of whom have entered home isolation and two are undergoing self-health management. Chen then announced that the pilot had visited two locations in Taipei's Songshan District during the infectious period on April 29, including Homies Soft Bar and a restaurant called Haizhen Sifangcai (海真私房菜).

Chen advised persons who recently visited these establishments to commence self-health monitoring for the next 14 days. If they experience suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, they are advised to wear a mask and seek medical treatment immediately.

According to Chen, case No. 1,154 is a female flight attendant in her 20s who works for China Airlines. She was on duty in the U.S. from April 22 to April 25.

After returning to Taiwan, she underwent quarantine at an airport hotel until April 28. Before her quarantine expired, she underwent a coronavirus test, which came back negative.

Because the hotel was being evacuated, she was moved to a quarantine center to continue her quarantine. On April 30, she was tested for the coronavirus and both a nucleic acid test and serum antibody test came back negative.

On May 2, she began to experience a fever, dizziness, and stomach pain. The quarantine center arranged for her to undergo another coronavirus test and she came back positive for COVID-19 on May 4, with a Ct value of 14.

Since she had been in a quarantine center for two days before the onset of symptoms, no contacts have been listed in her case. Another confirmed case came in contact with the woman on April 29 and whether this interaction is related to her infection has yet to be determined.

Chen says that because the source of their infections has yet to be clarified, they have not yet been listed as local or imported cases.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 210,553 COVID-19 tests, with 208,190 coming back negative. Out of the 1,153 confirmed cases, 1,009 were imported, 94 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and 11 cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,067 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 74 patients still undergoing treatment.