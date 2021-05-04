Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan issues heat warning for south as mercury peaks at 36.7 C

Temperatures above 35 degrees in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, heavy rain in Taitung

  201
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 14:56
Mercury reached 36.7 degrees in Tainan's Yujing District Tuesday, May 4.

Mercury reached 36.7 degrees in Tainan's Yujing District Tuesday, May 4. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heat warning for south Taiwan Tuesday (May 4) as temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius in the Tainan district of Yujing.

The hot weather comes as most of the country still suffers from drought, with rationing measures in effect in parts of central and northwest Taiwan. On Tuesday afternoon, the CWB said its yellow alert was valid for areas of Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County close to mountains and in valleys, CNA reported.

Children, the elderly, people working outside, athletes, obese people, and individuals with a chronic disease or on special medication have all been advised to stay out of direct sunlight. A peak temperature of 35.8 C was measured in Laiyi Township in Pingtung County, 35.6 C in Kaohsiung City’s Shanlin District, and 35.3 C in Pingtung County's Changzhi Township.

Highs for the region are expected to stay around 30 C for the remainder of the week, with little if any precipitation in the cards. At the same time, forecasters warned against torrential rain Tuesday afternoon in Taitung County, which is just east of the area hit by high temperatures.
Central Weather Bureau
hot weather
yellow alert
Tainan
Yujing

RELATED ARTICLES

High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
2021/04/25 21:35
Rainy weather expected across Taiwan on Sunday
Rainy weather expected across Taiwan on Sunday
2021/04/24 10:19
Swimming pools, saunas closed in parts of Taiwan amid drought
Swimming pools, saunas closed in parts of Taiwan amid drought
2021/04/20 17:25
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
Taiwanese students recognized for street cleaning campaign
2021/04/20 11:34
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University excels as host of college games
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University excels as host of college games
2021/04/19 18:16

Updated : 2021-05-04 16:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower