Taiwan issues heat warning for south as mercury peaks at 36.7 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heat warning for south Taiwan Tuesday (May 4) as temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius in the Tainan district of Yujing.

The hot weather comes as most of the country still suffers from drought, with rationing measures in effect in parts of central and northwest Taiwan. On Tuesday afternoon, the CWB said its yellow alert was valid for areas of Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County close to mountains and in valleys, CNA reported.

Children, the elderly, people working outside, athletes, obese people, and individuals with a chronic disease or on special medication have all been advised to stay out of direct sunlight. A peak temperature of 35.8 C was measured in Laiyi Township in Pingtung County, 35.6 C in Kaohsiung City’s Shanlin District, and 35.3 C in Pingtung County's Changzhi Township.

Highs for the region are expected to stay around 30 C for the remainder of the week, with little if any precipitation in the cards. At the same time, forecasters warned against torrential rain Tuesday afternoon in Taitung County, which is just east of the area hit by high temperatures.