Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 50 injured

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 12:59
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train downward, trapping cars under rubble and injuring at least 50 people, authorities said.

Alfonso Suárez del Real, secretary of Mexico City’s government, told Milenio Television that the injured were being taken to hospitals. The accident happened near 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area where at least one broken train could be seen along with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

