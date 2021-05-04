Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pirates' Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 12:11
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2...

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson has pitched six hitless innings against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Anderson has thrown 75 pitches, striking out five and walking two.

He walked Trent Grisham leading off the game but induced a double-play grounder from Fernando Tatis Jr., the first of 13 straight batters Anderson retired before Jake Cronenworth reached on Anderson's fielding error in the fifth.

The 31-year-old left-hander began the game with a 2-2 record in five starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-04 13:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app