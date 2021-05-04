Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Hong Kong imports of Taiwan pineapples surge 136-fold after China's ban

Hong Kong surpassed Japan as biggest importer of Taiwanese pineapples in March

  105
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 17:21
Taiwan-grown pineapples. 

Taiwan-grown pineapples.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although China banned Taiwanese pineapples in March, Hong Kong imports of the fruit soared 136-fold, surpassing Japan as the largest importer for the month.

On Feb. 26, Beijing banned all imports of Taiwanese pineapples, alleging that “harmful organisms” had been found in the fruit. According to the Council of Agriculture (COA), 97 percent of exported pineapples went to China in 2020.

The move prompted Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to launch a "Freedom Pineapple" campaign on Twitter. By March 2, Taiwanese farmers had received pre-orders for 41,687 tons of pineapples from companies, e-commerce platforms, and consumers — exceeding the annual quantity of exports to China.

That same day the COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) announced that Taiwan would work to develop new overseas markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. Just two days later, Chen announced that Japan had pre-ordered 6,200 tons of pineapples, setting a new record for pineapple exports to Japan.

The COA website shows Japan imported 1,719 tons of pineapples in March alone. As impressive as those numbers are, Hong Kong imported even more: 1,768 tons, with a value of US$2.17 million.

This was 136 times more than the 13 tons of pineapples purchased by Hong Kong in February. It was also 22 times more than the 80 tons imported by the territory from Taiwan in the same month last year.

Ironically, in third place for the month of March was China at 810 tons, despite the ban. In fourth place was Singapore at 239 tons, followed by Canada (67 tons), South Korea (52 tons), Thailand (34 tons), Malaysia (13 tons), and the U.S. (11 tons), with Australia and Germany tied for 10th at two tons each.
pineapples
Taiwan pineapples
Freedom Pineapples
Hong Kong
fruits
Taiwan agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

All you need to know about pineapples in Taiwan
All you need to know about pineapples in Taiwan
2021/05/03 20:21
Photo of the Day: Mother's Day 'painting' seen in Taiwan rice field
Photo of the Day: Mother's Day 'painting' seen in Taiwan rice field
2021/05/03 16:40
Vaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen
Vaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen
2021/04/29 19:00
Former Japanese prime minister shows off box of Taiwan pineapples online
Former Japanese prime minister shows off box of Taiwan pineapples online
2021/04/28 15:02
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
2021/04/24 09:00

Updated : 2021-05-04 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower