Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021

MediaTek expected to capture 37% of overall global smartphone chip market

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 12:51
MediaTek chip (MediaTek photo)

MediaTek chip (MediaTek photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's mobile chipmaker MediaTek is expected to lead the global smartphone chip market with a 37 percent share in 2021, while Qualcomm will lead the global 5G smartphone chip market with a 30 percent share.

MediaTek will likely continue its 2020 fourth quarter momentum and account for around 37 percent of the Application Processor (AP)/System on Chip (SoC) market worldwide, up from last year’s 32 percent share, according to Counterpoint Research. The increase can be attributed to strong demand for MediaTek’s 5G chips used in cheaper (below US$150) 5G smartphones and a bigger share of the 4G segment.

The Taiwanese company should also benefit in the first half of 2021 from Qualcomm’s supply constraints for radio-frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) from Samsung’s Austin facility, power management integrated circuits (PMICs), and lower 5 nm production yields, per the report. However, if Qualcomm can secure more capacity from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to produce its 5G Snapdragon chips and boost RFICs and PMICs supplies, it can expect to capture 31 percent of the overall market share this year.

In terms of the global 5G smartphone chipset sector, Qualcomm is expected to capture a leading 30 percent of the market for 2021, up 2 percent from 2020. According to research analyst Parv Sharma, “MediaTek leveraging TSMC and its affordable 5G portfolio is well-positioned to almost double its market share in 5G smartphone SoC/AP segment” to 28 percent, up from 15 percent in 2020.

The report concluded by saying that overall chip supplies will still remain tight until the beginning of 2022, when 2021 capital expenditures at foundries like TSMC and Samsung translate into actual increased capacity.
MediaTek
Qualcomm
TSMC
5G chipsets

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
2021/05/03 14:31
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36
Taiwan continues push to localize supply chains
Taiwan continues push to localize supply chains
2021/04/27 15:38
Seeking 'driving seat for EU, Breton to meet Intel, TSMC execs
Seeking 'driving seat for EU, Breton to meet Intel, TSMC execs
2021/04/27 10:48
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
2021/04/23 21:00

Updated : 2021-05-04 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app