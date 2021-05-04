Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's manufacturing index surges to new high

Strong economic growth fueled by increase in new orders, industrial production

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 12:15
Taiwan's manufacturing PMI rises to record high of 68.7 points in April. 

Taiwan's manufacturing PMI rises to record high of 68.7 points in April.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's manufacturing continues to flourish and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) soared to a new high in April, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) said Monday.

Data released by CIER showed the nation's PMI was up 6.0 points from a month earlier to register at 68.7 in April, the highest score ever recorded by the think tank. This was also the sixth consecutive month the 60 mark had been surpassed.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing index (NMI) in the service sector increased 4.9 points from March to 60.1 in April, the strongest since the survey began in August 2014. The report found that almost all non-manufacturing businesses have benefited from economic growth, except restaurants and hotels.

CIER President Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said accelerating economic activities in Taiwan have been fueled by growth in new orders and industrial production, both of which were pushed up by increasing global demand. Although there are reasons to be optimistic about the country's economic performance in the coming months, companies should stay alert about uncertainties linked to the ongoing pandemic, he warned.
Taiwan economy
manufacturing
manufacturing industry
CIER
Purchasing Managers' Index
PMI
economic growth
Taiwan manufacturing

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
2021/05/03 14:31
Taiwan's economy grew by 8.16% in 1st quarter
Taiwan's economy grew by 8.16% in 1st quarter
2021/04/30 16:49
Former governor of Taiwan's Central Bank awarded honorary doctorate
Former governor of Taiwan's Central Bank awarded honorary doctorate
2021/04/29 18:10
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36
Taiwan's economic indicators flash red for 2nd month this year
Taiwan's economic indicators flash red for 2nd month this year
2021/04/28 12:15

Updated : 2021-05-04 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app