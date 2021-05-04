Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

By REUTERS
2021/05/04 12:11
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (AP photo)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit due to be held in Singapore next month, organizers said, after the annual meeting was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event, which is being arranged by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), is scheduled to take place from June 4–5.

"It marks the Secretary's first trip to Southeast Asia, and as well as delivering his on-the-record speech, he will also conduct bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit," IISS said in an emailed statement.

The Shangri-La Dialogue has typically attracted top-level military officials, diplomats, and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

In his first significant policy speech, Austin said this week that the United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon.

Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster."

Singapore is also aiming to host the World Economic Forum's annual summit in August after it was moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over virus safety fears.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Singapore
US Department of Defense
US Secretary of Defense
IISS

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
2021/04/27 10:42
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
2021/04/24 09:00
Taipei Zoo introduces rare monkeys from Singapore
Taipei Zoo introduces rare monkeys from Singapore
2021/04/09 16:22
Singapore's designated future leader steps aside
Singapore's designated future leader steps aside
2021/04/09 12:00
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
2021/03/24 18:27

Updated : 2021-05-04 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app