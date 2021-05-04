Cellini Unveils Antibacterial Mattress As Singapore Celebrates World Sleep Day

Cellini launches antibacterial mattresses as part of its Nightingale product line-up exclusively for customers in Singapore. In conjunction with World Sleep Day hosted by the World Sleep Society, this latest edition mattress acts as a catalyst for conversations revolving around quality sleep. Tapping on both the global study that ranked Singapore as the fourth most sleep-starved population and the raised awareness of hygiene, Cellini aims to redefine sleep care.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 May 2021 - Released to coincide with World Sleep Day 2021, the global sleep survey conducted by Philips, a prominent health technology firm, reported that only 21% of Singaporeans feel well-rested in the morning. Having introduced a brand new, expanded mattress portfolio prior, Cellini Singapore's ever-growing collection now includes the luxury mattress, Seville Lux. The brainchild of the furniture brand's partnership with Belgian company LAVA Textiles, the latest mattress of integrated ViroClean antimicrobial technologies aligns with consumer demands for a safer and more comfortable sleep environment.

















Leveraging Innovation to Make Sanitary Sleep Environments Accessible

As a result of the pioneering ventures of Cellini with LAVA Belgium, the all-new Seville Lux mattress builds on the local brand's legacy of delivering expertly engineered furnishings. By leveraging top-notch antibacterial technology, the latest addition to its luxury mattress collection features plush and super-soft TENCEL® fabric that has been treated with an unprecedented finishing supplement. Promising to reduce various forms of viral activity on its surface by approximately 98% within 4 hours, the permanent non-migrating Viroclean finish also eliminates a range of microorganisms and allergens known to cause bacterial infections. A product of rigorous testing, this revolutionary development is a progressive step for the whole industry linked to health and wellness.

Beyond the propriety Oekotex compliant antibacterial and virus-reducing fabric, the high-quality premium mattress showcases a hand-tufted topper designed with an amalgam of responsive micro-springs and Black Diamond treated natural latex . More than a beauty to behold, the Black Diamond™ coated latex mattress significantly improves thermal effusivity and maintains moisture transmission, keeping you cool throughout the night.

Embodying Cellini's unwavering commitment to invariably exceed the industry's highest standards, every mattress in the Nightingale collection presents itself as a dynamic bedding solution. Engineered with sustainable materials and treatments that elevate the idiosyncratic attributes the furniture brand is renowned for, this new launch poses as an influential product that offers unrivalled support and comfort for all.

About Cellini Singapore

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.





