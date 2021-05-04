Alexa
Foote takes over at Rebels for trans-Tasman Super Rugby

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 10:46
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kevin Foote will take over as interim head coach of the Melbourne Rebels for the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby season to replace Dave Wessels.

The Rebels issued a statement Tuesday announcing Foote would be elevated from his role as assistant coach. Wessels quit as head coach last week after the Rebels finished out of the 2021 Super Rugby AU playoffs with a record of three wins and five losses.

Melbourne will host the Auckland-based Blues on May 15 in the first match for both clubs in the new Trans-Tasman tournament.

“It's a great honor and privilege," Foote said. “We have a big job ahead ... and I am excited to work with the team and our staff to ensure we are ready to go.”

The South Africa-born Foote, who has been at the club for three seasons, will retain his duties as defense coach. Coaching staff from the national team will also work with the Rebels for the remainder of the season after the departure of Shaun Berne as attack coach.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

