Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan

Validity of negative test result provided by Taiwan businessman is being investigated

  897
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/04 11:09
Epidemic prevention workers at Taoyuan International Airport

Epidemic prevention workers at Taoyuan International Airport (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese businessman flew back to Taiwan a day after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Thailand, though he presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days prior to his departure.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Thailand, local health authorities were unable to reach a Taiwanese man, surnamed Shen (沈), after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (May 1). Investigators later found that he had departed on EVA Air Flight BR-212 to Taiwan on Sunday.

After arriving in the country, Shen informed airport personnel about his symptoms and was sent to a hospital for treatment. He also underwent a COVID-19 test, with the result expected to come out on Tuesday.

TECO urged all passengers on the same flight as Shen to self-isolate for 14 days and arrange for COVID-19 testing to prevent community spread. It also promised to publicly release a list of places he visited.

Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center said it will investigate the validity of the negative COVID-19 test result provided by Shen and that more details will be announced during the epidemic briefing Tuesday (May 4) afternoon. If the document is proven counterfeit, Shen will receive a maximum fine of NT$150,000 (US$5,369) and face possible criminal charges.
Taiwanese overseas
Thailand
coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 test
CECC
Taiwanese businessman
pandemic

Updated : 2021-05-04 12:16 GMT+08:00

