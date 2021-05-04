Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yellen to shake up US bank regulator with new appointment -sources

  107
By REUTERS
2021/05/04 12:30
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP photo)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to make her mark by naming a new supervisor for a major U.S. banking regulator that Democrats say was too friendly to large banks under the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Yellen is expected to name Michael Hsu as the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which regulates the country's large banks. Hsu is currently associate director of the Fed's bank supervision and regulation division, which shares responsibility for monitoring the nation's largest banks.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.

The move will allow the Biden administration to overhaul the leadership of the agency, which Democrats say has not done enough to protect consumers.

Hsu will replace Blake Paulson, the current acting head and a long-time OCC official who rose to the acting role under the Trump administration.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While top posts at places like the Securities and Exchange Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have permanent leadership or nominees in waiting from President Joe Biden, the OCC has gone without leadership picked by the new administration.

Democrats have fought over the best leader for the agency, which they believe could play a key role in addressing wealth inequality and racial injustice problems.

Michael Barr, a University of Michigan Law School professor and former Treasury official under President Barack Obama was under consideration for the post, as was Mehrsa Baradaran, law professor at the University of California's Irvine School of Law.

Democrats and the Biden administration have yet to coalesce around a single candidate, though, and a slim majority in the U.S. Senate means every Democrat would likely need to back a particular nominee for them to be confirmed.
Janet Yellen
banking
regulations
Biden administration
economy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's economy grew by 8.16% in 1st quarter
Taiwan's economy grew by 8.16% in 1st quarter
2021/04/30 16:49
Former governor of Taiwan's Central Bank awarded honorary doctorate
Former governor of Taiwan's Central Bank awarded honorary doctorate
2021/04/29 18:10
Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’
Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’
2021/04/29 10:59
Asia shares rise on supportive Fed as Biden unveils new stimulus
Asia shares rise on supportive Fed as Biden unveils new stimulus
2021/04/29 10:26
Biden picks Taiwanese-American woman to head Pentagon's R&D
Biden picks Taiwanese-American woman to head Pentagon's R&D
2021/04/28 12:52

Updated : 2021-05-04 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app