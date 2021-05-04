Alexa
FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 08:28
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

Updated : 2021-05-04 10:45 GMT+08:00

