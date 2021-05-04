Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 07:04
Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad Monday before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Reyes and his wife, Marian, welcomed their fifth child last week. He's off to a fast start this season, hitting .279 with seven homers — two off the major league lead — and 18 RBIs through 23 games.

Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two. Luplow was hurt over the weekend while running out a ground ball.

The Indians made room on the roster for Reyes and Ramirez by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson to the taxi squad and optioning left-hander Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-04 09:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan