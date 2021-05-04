Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gophers get guard Luke Loewe, William & Mary grad transfer

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 06:08
File-This Dec. 22, 2018, file photo shows William & Mary's guard Luke Loewe (12) driving around Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) in the first half of an...

File-This Dec. 22, 2018, file photo shows William & Mary's guard Luke Loewe (12) driving around Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) in the first half of an...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota made guard Luke Loewe the latest piece of a major offseason roster revamp, picking up the graduate transfer from William & Mary.

The Gophers announced the addition of Loewe on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 186-pound Loewe was a two-time All-Defensive Team pick in the Colonial Athletic Association and a second-team All-CAA selection in 2020-21.

Loewe, a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, started 80 of 107 career games for the Tribe. He was sixth in the CAA in scoring last season with an average of 16.2 points per game and led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio. He also led the CAA as a junior in 2019-20 in 3-point shooting at 43.9%, before his rate dropped to 29.8% last season.

Only two players from the 13-man roster the Gophers finished last season with are expected to return under new coach Ben Johnson. Three of the departing players were seniors. The other eight have entered the transfer portal, including starters Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur. Carr is also an early entry candidate for the NBA draft.

The first newcomer Johnson added was forward Jamison Battle, who played the last two seasons at George Washington.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-05-04 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents