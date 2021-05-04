Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 05:58
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford directs his team during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday,...

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford directs his team during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday,...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night's game at Detroit.

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-04 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents