Dodgers claim RHP Bickford off waivers from Brewers

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 04:09
CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed right-hander Phil Bickford off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Bickford made one appearance for Milwaukee this season, allowing two runs in one inning during an 8-0 loss to Miami last week. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Bickford was selected by San Francisco in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He made his big league debut on Sept. 1, allowing four runs in one inning for the Brewers against Detroit.

The Dodgers designated lefty Mike Kickham for assignment to create room for Bickford. In his only appearance so far this season, Kickham was charged with three runs in two innings Sunday at Milwaukee.

Updated : 2021-05-04 06:09 GMT+08:00

