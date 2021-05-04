Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/04 03:57
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 91 cents to $64.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 80 cents to $67.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.95 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.10 to $1,791.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.09 cents to $26.96 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.11 Japanese yen from 109.31 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2067 from $1.2022.

Updated : 2021-05-04 06:08 GMT+08:00

