Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oklahoma men's basketball signs four transfers

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 03:37
Oklahoma men's basketball signs four transfers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has signed brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington, Ethan Chargois from SMU and Jordan Goldwire from Duke as transfers.

Tanner Groves, the 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% from the field as a junior this past season. The 6-foot-9 forward comes to Norman with up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Jacob Groves, a 6-7 forward, averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field as a sophomore this past season.

Chargois, a 6-9 forward, started 86 of his 108 career games at SMU and averaged 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Mustangs.

Goldwire, a 6-2 point guard, joins the Sooners as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining after playing in 116 games at Duke. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals last season.

The quartet announced Monday joins returning senior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, junior forward Jalen Hill and redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza. Oklahoma’s freshman signees are guards Bijan Cortes, Alston Mason and CJ Noland.

Updated : 2021-05-04 06:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Taiwan launches social distancing app
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents