BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2369 Down 13
May 2328 Down 14
Jul 2395 Down 16
Jul 2389 2412 2350 2369 Down 13
Sep 2419 2437 2377 2395 Down 16
Dec 2429 2454 2400 2417 Down 14
Mar 2428 2448 2398 2415 Down 16
May 2431 2434 2397 2413 Down 14
Jul 2426 2435 2401 2413 Down 14
Sep 2427 2435 2400 2413 Down 14
Dec 2426 2436 2402 2415 Down 14
Mar 2421 Down 17

Updated : 2021-05-04 06:05 GMT+08:00

