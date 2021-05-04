BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2369 Down 13 May 2328 Down 14 Jul 2395 Down 16 Jul 2389 2412 2350 2369 Down 13 Sep 2419 2437 2377 2395 Down 16 Dec 2429 2454 2400 2417 Down 14 Mar 2428 2448 2398 2415 Down 16 May 2431 2434 2397 2413 Down 14 Jul 2426 2435 2401 2413 Down 14 Sep 2427 2435 2400 2413 Down 14 Dec 2426 2436 2402 2415 Down 14 Mar 2421 Down 17