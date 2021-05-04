BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2369
|Down
|13
|May
|2328
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2395
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2389
|2412
|2350
|2369
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2419
|2437
|2377
|2395
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2429
|2454
|2400
|2417
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2428
|2448
|2398
|2415
|Down
|16
|May
|2431
|2434
|2397
|2413
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2426
|2435
|2401
|2413
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2427
|2435
|2400
|2413
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2426
|2436
|2402
|2415
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2421
|Down
|17