New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|140.25
|Down 1.20
|May
|139.90
|140.35
|138.75
|138.75
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|142.15
|Down 1.25
|Jul
|141.00
|142.55
|139.60
|140.25
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|143.00
|144.45
|141.50
|142.15
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|145.75
|146.80
|143.95
|144.60
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|147.55
|148.85
|145.95
|146.60
|Down 1.15
|May
|147.90
|149.55
|146.75
|147.40
|Down 1.05
|Jul
|148.05
|149.70
|147.05
|147.75
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|148.15
|149.60
|147.20
|147.90
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|148.30
|149.90
|147.40
|148.10
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|148.65
|150.15
|147.75
|148.50
|Down 1.10
|May
|150.35
|150.35
|148.00
|148.80
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|150.65
|150.65
|149.00
|149.00
|Down 1.30
|Sep
|151.10
|151.10
|149.40
|149.40
|Down 1.30
|Dec
|150.25
|150.30
|150.25
|150.30
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|150.05
|Down
|.95