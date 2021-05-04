Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 140.25 Down 1.20
May 139.90 140.35 138.75 138.75 Down 1.20
Jul 142.15 Down 1.25
Jul 141.00 142.55 139.60 140.25 Down 1.20
Sep 143.00 144.45 141.50 142.15 Down 1.25
Dec 145.75 146.80 143.95 144.60 Down 1.15
Mar 147.55 148.85 145.95 146.60 Down 1.15
May 147.90 149.55 146.75 147.40 Down 1.05
Jul 148.05 149.70 147.05 147.75 Down 1.05
Sep 148.15 149.60 147.20 147.90 Down 1.05
Dec 148.30 149.90 147.40 148.10 Down 1.05
Mar 148.65 150.15 147.75 148.50 Down 1.10
May 150.35 150.35 148.00 148.80 Down 1.15
Jul 150.65 150.65 149.00 149.00 Down 1.30
Sep 151.10 151.10 149.40 149.40 Down 1.30
Dec 150.25 150.30 150.25 150.30 Down 1.05
Mar 150.05 Down .95

Updated : 2021-05-04 06:05 GMT+08:00

