Hertha Berlin returns from quarantine to draw at Mainz 1-1

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/04 02:23
Mainz's Adam Szalai, center, in action against Hertha's Niklas Stark, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha...

Hertha's Lucas Tousart is injured on the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday...

Hertha's Matteo Guendouzi, right, in action against Mainz's Karim Anisiwo during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BS...

Hertha's Jhon Cordoba, left, in action against Mainz's Stefan Bell during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Ma...

Hertha's Lucas Toussard, center, in action against Mainz's Danny da Costa during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha B...

Mainz's Phillipp Mwene, right, celebrates with teammate Jean-Paul Boetius, after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundeslig...

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin began its 20-day quest to secure Bundesliga survival after its coronavirus outbreak by fighting at Mainz to draw 1-1 on Monday.

It was the first of six games that Hertha faces through May 22 to make up for the postponement of three games while its players and coaching staff spent two weeks in self-isolation at home following COVID-19 infections at the club. The team gathered on Friday to train together for the first time since April 15.

Lucas Tousart’s first-half header earned Hertha a point that cut the gap to Arminia Bielefeld and safety to three points. Hertha next faces Freiburg at home on Thursday then hosts Bielefeld on Sunday.

Tousart connected with Márton Dárdai’s free kick in the 36th. It was the French player’s first Bundesliga goal since his transfer for a reported 25 million euros from Lyon last summer.

Phillipp Mwene equalized with a brilliant strike inside the top right corner four minutes later.

Hertha coach Pál Dárdai reacted with three changes at once with just under half an hour to go. Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata was among those who went in, the Belgium defender returning from injury for his first appearance since December.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-05-04 04:34 GMT+08:00

