Wisconsin, Utah schedule matchups for 2028, 2033 seasons

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 23:57
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They play at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 meeting will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City.

The two teams have met three times before. They’ve split two games in Madison, with Wisconsin winning 7-0 in 1961 and Utah prevailing 31-28 in 1987. Ron Dayne ran for 246 yards to help Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.

Updated : 2021-05-04 01:32 GMT+08:00

