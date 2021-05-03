All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Pittsburgh
|52
|34
|15
|3
|71
|178
|142
|x-Washington
|51
|32
|14
|5
|69
|175
|152
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|51
|31
|15
|5
|67
|143
|114
|Boston
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|150
|123
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|26
|20
|6
|58
|167
|139
|Philadelphia
|51
|22
|22
|7
|51
|144
|186
|New Jersey
|51
|17
|27
|7
|41
|136
|178
|Buffalo
|52
|13
|32
|7
|33
|126
|185
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|51
|34
|10
|7
|75
|166
|121
|x-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|14
|3
|73
|172
|131
|x-Florida
|53
|34
|14
|5
|73
|175
|148
|Nashville
|52
|28
|22
|2
|58
|142
|146
|Dallas
|51
|21
|17
|13
|55
|140
|133
|Chicago
|51
|22
|23
|6
|50
|146
|167
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|Columbus
|52
|16
|25
|11
|43
|123
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|50
|36
|12
|2
|74
|168
|110
|x-Colorado
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|171
|120
|x-Minnesota
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|162
|135
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|19
|7
|53
|147
|154
|Arizona
|52
|22
|24
|6
|50
|139
|163
|San Jose
|51
|20
|26
|5
|45
|138
|176
|Los Angeles
|49
|19
|24
|6
|44
|130
|147
|Anaheim
|52
|16
|29
|7
|39
|116
|166
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|172
|133
|Edmonton
|49
|30
|17
|2
|62
|158
|131
|Winnipeg
|50
|27
|20
|3
|57
|153
|143
|Montreal
|50
|23
|18
|9
|55
|145
|145
|Calgary
|50
|22
|25
|3
|47
|132
|144
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|141
|177
|Vancouver
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|119
|147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.