AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 23 14 6 2 1 31 69 53
Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65
Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76
Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106
Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70
Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104
Grand Rapids 24 12 9 3 0 27 74 72
Rockford 26 10 15 1 0 21 75 95
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67
Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76
Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77
WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91
Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72
Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103
Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123
Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91
Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86
San Jose 33 15 12 4 2 36 98 114
Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128
Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89
Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0

Syracuse 5, Utica 2

Cleveland 3, Texas 2

Monday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-04 00:03 GMT+08:00

