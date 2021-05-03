Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 2 0 1 7 5 3
New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1
Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
New York 1 2 0 3 5 5
D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6
Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4
Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4
Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2
Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7
Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4
Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4
Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, April 25

LA Galaxy 3, New York 2

Saturday, May 1

New York 2, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Houston 1, tie

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Austin 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

San Jose 4, D.C. United 1

Sunday, May 2

Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.

Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-04 00:02 GMT+08:00

