All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Pittsburgh
|52
|34
|15
|3
|71
|178
|142
|20-4-2
|14-11-1
|7-2-1
|x-Washington
|51
|32
|14
|5
|69
|175
|152
|15-7-3
|17-7-2
|6-3-1
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|51
|31
|15
|5
|67
|143
|114
|20-3-3
|11-12-2
|5-4-1
|Boston
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|150
|123
|16-6-3
|14-8-3
|8-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|26
|20
|6
|58
|167
|139
|14-9-3
|12-11-3
|6-4-0
|Philadelphia
|51
|22
|22
|7
|51
|144
|186
|10-11-4
|12-11-3
|3-6-1
|New Jersey
|51
|17
|27
|7
|41
|136
|178
|6-17-3
|11-10-4
|3-6-1
|Buffalo
|52
|13
|32
|7
|33
|126
|185
|6-16-4
|7-16-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Carolina
|51
|34
|10
|7
|75
|166
|121
|18-3-4
|16-7-3
|7-0-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|14
|3
|73
|172
|131
|20-6-0
|15-8-3
|7-2-1
|x-Florida
|53
|34
|14
|5
|73
|175
|148
|17-5-3
|17-9-2
|7-2-1
|Nashville
|52
|28
|22
|2
|58
|142
|146
|16-10-0
|12-12-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|51
|21
|17
|13
|55
|140
|133
|13-7-8
|8-10-5
|6-3-1
|Chicago
|51
|22
|23
|6
|50
|146
|167
|12-11-3
|10-12-3
|4-5-1
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|12-11-5
|6-16-4
|3-4-3
|Columbus
|52
|16
|25
|11
|43
|123
|172
|9-8-7
|7-17-4
|1-6-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|50
|36
|12
|2
|74
|168
|110
|19-4-2
|17-8-0
|9-1-0
|x-Colorado
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|171
|120
|20-4-2
|13-8-2
|7-3-0
|x-Minnesota
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|162
|135
|18-5-1
|14-9-3
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|19
|7
|53
|147
|154
|9-11-4
|14-8-3
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|52
|22
|24
|6
|50
|139
|163
|12-10-4
|10-14-2
|3-6-1
|San Jose
|51
|20
|26
|5
|45
|138
|176
|10-11-2
|10-15-3
|2-7-1
|Los Angeles
|49
|19
|24
|6
|44
|130
|147
|9-12-4
|10-12-2
|4-6-0
|Anaheim
|52
|16
|29
|7
|39
|116
|166
|6-18-4
|10-11-3
|4-6-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Toronto
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|172
|133
|16-7-3
|17-6-2
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|49
|30
|17
|2
|62
|158
|131
|15-10-0
|15-7-2
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|50
|27
|20
|3
|57
|153
|143
|11-11-2
|16-9-1
|3-7-0
|Montreal
|50
|23
|18
|9
|55
|145
|145
|12-11-2
|11-7-7
|5-5-0
|Calgary
|50
|22
|25
|3
|47
|132
|144
|12-11-1
|10-14-2
|6-4-0
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|141
|177
|11-10-4
|8-17-1
|6-3-1
|Vancouver
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|119
|147
|12-10-2
|7-13-1
|3-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.