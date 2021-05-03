Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Growth in US manufacturing slowed in April from March high

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/03 22:23
A videographer captures a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at work before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manuf...

A videographer captures a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at work before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manuf...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in April partly due to a snarled global supply chain after hitting a 37-year high in March.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity fell last month to a reading of 60.7. That was down from a March reading of 64.7, which had been the highest level since December 1983.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. April was the 11th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when the country was struggling to deal with the shutdowns caused by a global pandemic.

The slowdown in April reflected a number of problems facing U.S. factories including disruptions in supply chains for critical components such as computer chips.

Updated : 2021-05-04 00:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case