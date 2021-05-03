Report: Abel to succeed Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshir... FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett will spend Saturday afternoon fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, which is being held virtually. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FILE - Greg Abel is seen at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo. Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed bil... FILE - Greg Abel is seen at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo. Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report. Buffett confirmed the succession plan to CNBC on Monday, May 3, 2021, after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted at the news during the company's annual meeting on Saturday. The 90-year-old Buffett told CNBC that if anything happened to him, Abel would be the one to take the top post. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report.

Buffett confirmed the succession plan Monday to CNBC after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger let slip the plan during during the company's annual meeting on Saturday.

The 90-year-old Buffett told CNBC that if anything happened to him, Abel would be the one to take the top post. He also said that Vice Chairman Ajit Jain would succeed Abel.