Report: Abel to succeed Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 20:36
FILE - Greg Abel is seen at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo. Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed bil...
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshir...

FILE - Greg Abel is seen at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo. Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed bil...

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshir...

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report.

Buffett confirmed the succession plan Monday to CNBC after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger let slip the plan during during the company's annual meeting on Saturday.

The 90-year-old Buffett told CNBC that if anything happened to him, Abel would be the one to take the top post. He also said that Vice Chairman Ajit Jain would succeed Abel.

Updated : 2021-05-03 22:30 GMT+08:00

