Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Verizon selling Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5B deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/03 20:25
Verizon selling Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5B deal

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

As part of the deal, Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake. The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Updated : 2021-05-03 22:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week