Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Toyota Corolla Cross dominates Taiwan auto market for 7th straight month

Taiwan auto sales in first four months of 2021 showed tremendous momentum

  243
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 20:42
(<a href="https://www.toyota.com.tw/" target="_blank">Toyota</a> photo)

(Toyota photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New car sales in Taiwan reached a total of 37,901 units in April, a drop of 12.3 percent since March — but a 23 percent increase year on year and the best April performance in 16 years, CNA reported.

According to data compiled by the country’s Motor Vehicles Office, car sales in Taiwan in the first four months of this year showed tremendous momentum, totaling 159,476 units, which is up 18 percent from the same period last year.

Mazda registered the biggest sales growth in April, with an increase of 63 percent year on year, while Benz was alone among the top 10 auto brands in Taiwan in suffering a decline compared to the same period last year.

In its best April performance, Hotai Motor Co. sold 10,911 Toyota cars, a growth of 24.4 percent year on year, as well as 1,702 Lexus cars, a growth of 8 percent. The luxury NX, UX, and RX SUV models were the most popular. The combined sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in April accounted for 33.3 percent of the market share in Taiwan.

The Toyota Corolla Cross continued to sell exceptionally, with 3,184 units sold in April, accounting for 40 percent of the domestic SUV market. Since its launch in October last year, the car has held the best-selling car spot across the board. The Toyota Rav4 also remained a favorite, with 2,098 units sold in April.
Hotai Motor Co
Lexus
Mazda
Corolla Cross
Toyota Rav4
SUV
auto
car
sales
market
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
2021/05/03 13:37
Taiwan mulls evacuating citizens from India amid fresh COVID wave
Taiwan mulls evacuating citizens from India amid fresh COVID wave
2021/05/03 12:50
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
2021/05/03 12:12
Asia off to slow start ahead of US data deluge
Asia off to slow start ahead of US data deluge
2021/05/03 10:30
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties
2021/05/03 09:40

Updated : 2021-05-03 22:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships team up on Chinese frigate
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week