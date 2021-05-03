Toyota Corolla Cross dominates Taiwan auto market for 7th straight month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New car sales in Taiwan reached a total of 37,901 units in April, a drop of 12.3 percent since March — but a 23 percent increase year on year and the best April performance in 16 years, CNA reported.

According to data compiled by the country’s Motor Vehicles Office, car sales in Taiwan in the first four months of this year showed tremendous momentum, totaling 159,476 units, which is up 18 percent from the same period last year.

Mazda registered the biggest sales growth in April, with an increase of 63 percent year on year, while Benz was alone among the top 10 auto brands in Taiwan in suffering a decline compared to the same period last year.

In its best April performance, Hotai Motor Co. sold 10,911 Toyota cars, a growth of 24.4 percent year on year, as well as 1,702 Lexus cars, a growth of 8 percent. The luxury NX, UX, and RX SUV models were the most popular. The combined sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in April accounted for 33.3 percent of the market share in Taiwan.

The Toyota Corolla Cross continued to sell exceptionally, with 3,184 units sold in April, accounting for 40 percent of the domestic SUV market. Since its launch in October last year, the car has held the best-selling car spot across the board. The Toyota Rav4 also remained a favorite, with 2,098 units sold in April.