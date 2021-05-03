Alexa
IPL match postponed after two Kolkata players test positive

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 17:05
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday will be rescheduled after two Kolkata players tested positive for coronavirus.

Indian duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad, all of whom have tested negative.

Kolkata, who are captained by England’s Eoin Morgan, are due to play their next match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“The medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health," the IPL said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

“The medical team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.“

Updated : 2021-05-03 19:26 GMT+08:00

