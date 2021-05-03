Alexa
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 17:28
Shin Kong Life Tower. 

Shin Kong Life Tower.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a press conference on Monday morning (May 3), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) inadvertently revealed a major landmark in the heart of the city where a confirmed coronavirus case works.

On Sunday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) provided a list of locations where cases 1,134 and 1,136, the husband and daughter of Novotel employee, case No. 1,129 had visited in Taiwan from April 26 and 28. During a press briefing on Monday morning, a member of the media asked Ko if case No. 1,134 works in Taipei Main Station.

Ko corrected her and said, "It's not the Taipei Main Station, it's Shin Kong Tower." The building that Ko is referring to is the Shin Kong Life Tower, the fourth-tallest building in Taipei and situated in the heart of Taipei in the city's Zhongzheng District.

Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Ko speaking during press conference on Monday. (CNA photo)

Confirming Ko's statement, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said that after it was confirmed that the case worked in the building, it was thoroughly disinfected and epidemic preventions were strengthened before the start of the Labor Day holiday last week.

Huang said that the Taipei City government confirmed with building management that it has implemented a real-name registration system and installed partitions for employees and health monitoring protocols. An epidemiological investigation has been carried out into case No. 1,134's contacts and those who came in close contact have entered home isolation.
Updated : 2021-05-03 17:55 GMT+08:00

