Taiwanese Olympians to participate in sporting event at NCKU

National Intercollegiate Athletic Games will run from May 14-18

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 17:23
Cheng I-ching (left) and Lin Yun-ju (right) 

Cheng I-ching (left) and Lin Yun-ju (right)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Taiwanese Olympians have registered to participate in the upcoming National Intercollegiate Athletic Games (NIAG), which will be held at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) from May 14-18.

They include the world's No. 1 table tennis mixed doubles team Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) as well as swimmers Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) and Wang Hsing-hao (王星皓), all of whom have secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, CNA reported.

Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said the NIAG is the country's top athletic event at the collegiate level. Outstanding participants are often recruited onto the national team.

The Sports Administration has worked with NCKU to hold “test events” for athletes qualified or training to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but ineligible to participate in the intercollegiate games. These athletes include gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) and “fastest man in Taiwan” Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚).

This year’s NIAG will feature 18 events: track and field, swimming, gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, tennis, taekwondo, judo, fencing, archery, weightlifting, shooting, boxing, karate, soft tennis, wrestling, cricket, and rugby — a new addition.
