Photo of the Day: Mother's Day 'painting' seen in Taiwan rice field

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Mother's Day rapidly approaching, a farmer's association famous for promoting rice field "paintings" has created a work dedicated to mothers.

The Yuanli Farmer's Association in Miaoli County's Yuanli Township has been promoting "painted" rice fields for nearly 20 years. The fields are not actually painted but rather consist of different varieties of rice that come in five different colors.

This year, the association planted a field that reads, "Mommy, I love you" in English and "sweet at heart" in Chinese (甜蜜在心頭). Also pictured is the silhouette of a woman kissing her baby inside a giant yellow heart as two bees look on and flowers abound.

The outline of the illustration was starting to take shape by mid-April but lacked much color. However, by Saturday (May 1), all the colors had started to come in much more clearly.

According to the association, the field can best be viewed from May through early July. Starting with the Chinese characters for Yuanli (苑裡) two decades ago, the illustrations have become increasingly sophisticated over the years, depicting pandas, leopard cats, Journey to the West characters, Santa Claus, and the goddess Matsu, among others.



Photo taken in mid-April. (Yuanli Farmer's Association photo)



Photos taken on May 1. (Yuanli Farmer's Association photos)