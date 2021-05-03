Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Elementary school in New Taipei cancels event over COVID concerns

Annual fair called off after domestic case reported in Yonghe District

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 16:15
Yong Ping Elementary School to scrap school fair due to COVID concerns. (Google Maps photo)

Yong Ping Elementary School to scrap school fair due to COVID concerns. (Google Maps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yong Ping Elementary School in New Taipei City's Yonghe District will cancel its annual school fair on Saturday (May 8) after a local coronavirus case was reported in the neighborhood.

Principal Tang Yung-an (唐永安) said the decision was made as a precautionary measure after a meeting with the parent committee. He said the event was expected to attract at least 8,000 participants, including students and faculty members from the school.

Tang pointed out that enhanced sanitation of the campus will be carried out later Monday to ensure the safety of all students. He also assured the parents that no confirmed cases have actually entered the school.

On Sunday, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced that the daughter (case No. 1,136) of a Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport Hotel employee (case No. 1,129) had tested positive for COVID-19.

While she might have been contagious, she took the Taipei MRT from Dingxi Station to Ximen Station and a bus from Chengdu Road to Xianshe Temple for work from April 26 to 28. She also dined at the chain restaurant 72°C Sous Vide in Yonghe from 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 26 and visited a Carrefour branch in the district on April 27.

In response, the Yonghe District Office has suspended all senior dining programs and community centers in the area. New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) has also instructed all schools in the city to remove dining services from their events.
Yonghe
New Taipei
domestic case
domestic cluster
Novotel
Taiwan schools
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
2021/05/02 17:16
Visitors traveling from India subject to centralized quarantine in Taiwan
Visitors traveling from India subject to centralized quarantine in Taiwan
2021/05/02 16:14
Taiwan sends medical relief amid India's COVID surge
Taiwan sends medical relief amid India's COVID surge
2021/05/02 12:28
Taiwan awaits invitation to World Health Assembly
Taiwan awaits invitation to World Health Assembly
2021/05/01 16:41
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
2021/05/01 14:40

Updated : 2021-05-03 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents