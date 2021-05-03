Elementary school in New Taipei cancels event over COVID concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yong Ping Elementary School in New Taipei City's Yonghe District will cancel its annual school fair on Saturday (May 8) after a local coronavirus case was reported in the neighborhood.

Principal Tang Yung-an (唐永安) said the decision was made as a precautionary measure after a meeting with the parent committee. He said the event was expected to attract at least 8,000 participants, including students and faculty members from the school.

Tang pointed out that enhanced sanitation of the campus will be carried out later Monday to ensure the safety of all students. He also assured the parents that no confirmed cases have actually entered the school.

On Sunday, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced that the daughter (case No. 1,136) of a Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport Hotel employee (case No. 1,129) had tested positive for COVID-19.

While she might have been contagious, she took the Taipei MRT from Dingxi Station to Ximen Station and a bus from Chengdu Road to Xianshe Temple for work from April 26 to 28. She also dined at the chain restaurant 72°C Sous Vide in Yonghe from 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 26 and visited a Carrefour branch in the district on April 27.

In response, the Yonghe District Office has suspended all senior dining programs and community centers in the area. New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) has also instructed all schools in the city to remove dining services from their events.