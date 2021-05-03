BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Innisbrook Resort, Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Florida
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000
|67-63-69-68—267
|Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100
|64-66-69-71—270
|Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100
|69-69-68-65—271
|Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100
|69-67-67-68—271
|Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900
|67-70-66-69—272
|Max Homa (95), $241,500
|66-68-66-74—274
|Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500
|70-67-69-68—274
|Troy Merritt (80), $201,825
|68-69-68-70—275
|Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825
|68-68-67-72—275
|Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825
|73-67-66-69—275
|Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325
|69-69-67-71—276
|Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325
|71-68-69-68—276
|Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305
|71-68-68-70—277
|Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305
|67-69-70-71—277
|Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305
|66-69-71-71—277
|Justin Thomas (55), $127,305
|69-71-67-70—277
|Bubba Watson (55), $127,305
|70-67-68-72—277
|Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325
|68-66-70-74—278
|Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325
|67-73-63-75—278
|Adam Schenk (47), $98,325
|71-69-71-67—278
|Paul Casey (37), $65,291
|68-71-72-68—279
|Corey Conners (37), $65,291
|70-68-70-71—279
|Russell Knox (37), $65,291
|69-70-70-70—279
|Danny Lee (37), $65,291
|70-67-70-72—279
|Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291
|70-69-69-71—279
|Alex Noren (37), $65,291
|73-68-70-68—279
|Ian Poulter (37), $65,291
|69-71-69-70—279
|Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291
|70-65-74-70—279
|Michael Gligic (23), $40,572
|69-68-74-69—280
|Sungjae Im (23), $40,572
|68-67-74-71—280
|Zach Johnson (23), $40,572
|68-67-74-71—280
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572
|69-69-71-71—280
|Kevin Na (23), $40,572
|68-69-70-73—280
|Pat Perez (23), $40,572
|68-68-72-72—280
|Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572
|73-67-66-74—280
|Scott Stallings (23), $40,572
|67-69-73-71—280
|Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572
|72-69-69-70—280
|Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572
|69-71-70-70—280
|Scott Brown (13), $25,875
|67-72-71-71—281
|Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875
|70-71-72-68—281
|Beau Hossler (13), $25,875
|68-72-75-66—281
|Charles Howell III (13), $25,875
|70-68-70-73—281
|Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875
|72-69-68-72—281
|Ryan Moore (13), $25,875
|66-74-71-70—281
|Doc Redman (13), $25,875
|68-72-73-68—281
|Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875
|68-70-72-71—281
|Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875
|71-67-69-74—281
|Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687
|69-71-72-70—282
|Lucas Glover (8), $17,687
|69-65-77-71—282
|Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687
|71-68-74-69—282
|Tom Lewis (8), $17,687
|70-65-74-73—282
|Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687
|69-69-72-72—282
|Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687
|70-69-71-72—282
|Luke Donald (6), $16,215
|69-72-71-71—283
|Branden Grace (6), $16,215
|69-68-75-71—283
|J.T. Poston (6), $16,215
|68-73-70-72—283
|Jason Dufner (5), $15,801
|70-71-68-75—284
|Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801
|67-74-70-73—284
|Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801
|73-68-72-71—284
|Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387
|69-72-68-76—285
|Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387
|74-67-72-72—285
|Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387
|66-75-76-68—285
|Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904
|71-70-74-71—286
|Chase Koepka, $14,904
|68-70-72-76—286
|Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904
|70-70-70-76—286
|Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904
|71-70-72-73—286
|Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559
|70-71-71-77—289
|J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421
|70-71-74-76—291
|Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283
|70-70-71-82—293