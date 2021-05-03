Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 14:44
BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores

BC-GLF--Valspar Championship Scores,0716 Valspar Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Sunday
Innisbrook Resort, Cooperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Florida
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Final Round
Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000 67-63-69-68—267
Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100 64-66-69-71—270
Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100 69-69-68-65—271
Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100 69-67-67-68—271
Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900 67-70-66-69—272
Max Homa (95), $241,500 66-68-66-74—274
Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500 70-67-69-68—274
Troy Merritt (80), $201,825 68-69-68-70—275
Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825 68-68-67-72—275
Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825 73-67-66-69—275
Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325 69-69-67-71—276
Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325 71-68-69-68—276
Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305 71-68-68-70—277
Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305 67-69-70-71—277
Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305 66-69-71-71—277
Justin Thomas (55), $127,305 69-71-67-70—277
Bubba Watson (55), $127,305 70-67-68-72—277
Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325 68-66-70-74—278
Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325 67-73-63-75—278
Adam Schenk (47), $98,325 71-69-71-67—278
Paul Casey (37), $65,291 68-71-72-68—279
Corey Conners (37), $65,291 70-68-70-71—279
Russell Knox (37), $65,291 69-70-70-70—279
Danny Lee (37), $65,291 70-67-70-72—279
Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291 70-69-69-71—279
Alex Noren (37), $65,291 73-68-70-68—279
Ian Poulter (37), $65,291 69-71-69-70—279
Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291 70-65-74-70—279
Michael Gligic (23), $40,572 69-68-74-69—280
Sungjae Im (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71—280
Zach Johnson (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71—280
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572 69-69-71-71—280
Kevin Na (23), $40,572 68-69-70-73—280
Pat Perez (23), $40,572 68-68-72-72—280
Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572 73-67-66-74—280
Scott Stallings (23), $40,572 67-69-73-71—280
Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572 72-69-69-70—280
Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572 69-71-70-70—280
Scott Brown (13), $25,875 67-72-71-71—281
Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875 70-71-72-68—281
Beau Hossler (13), $25,875 68-72-75-66—281
Charles Howell III (13), $25,875 70-68-70-73—281
Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875 72-69-68-72—281
Ryan Moore (13), $25,875 66-74-71-70—281
Doc Redman (13), $25,875 68-72-73-68—281
Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875 68-70-72-71—281
Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875 71-67-69-74—281
Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687 69-71-72-70—282
Lucas Glover (8), $17,687 69-65-77-71—282
Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687 71-68-74-69—282
Tom Lewis (8), $17,687 70-65-74-73—282
Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687 69-69-72-72—282
Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687 70-69-71-72—282
Luke Donald (6), $16,215 69-72-71-71—283
Branden Grace (6), $16,215 69-68-75-71—283
J.T. Poston (6), $16,215 68-73-70-72—283
Jason Dufner (5), $15,801 70-71-68-75—284
Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801 67-74-70-73—284
Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801 73-68-72-71—284
Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387 69-72-68-76—285
Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387 74-67-72-72—285
Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387 66-75-76-68—285
Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904 71-70-74-71—286
Chase Koepka, $14,904 68-70-72-76—286
Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904 70-70-70-76—286
Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904 71-70-72-73—286
Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559 70-71-71-77—289
J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421 70-71-74-76—291
Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283 70-70-71-82—293

Updated : 2021-05-03 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents