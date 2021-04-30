yeedi Announces Their 2021 High Five Sales on Lazada with Blow-Out Discounts

Save up to 34% OFF on yeedi Robot Vacuums from May 1 to May 9

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 April 2021 - yeedi, a robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for people in pursuit of high efficiency, today announced their High Five Sales starting from May 1till May 9 on Lazada. yeedi's two models, k650 and yeedi 2 hybrid, have made quite a splash among the audience since their debut. Now customers can save up to 34% off on these two fabulous models during this sales session.









yeedi k650 is a robot vacuum meticulously engineered for pet owners who have to deal with pet hairs all the time especially during shedding seasons and a great helper for people who live in an apartment with one to three rooms. It mops and vacuums at the same time to clean up crumbles, dirt and pet hairs from carpet and hard floor with its intelligent mopping system and 2000pa robust suction power. No more hair clogs and scratches from naughty pets thanks to the tangle-free silicone brush and tempered glass cover. yeedi k650 has been globally recognized since its launching for its stylish design and effective performance.

yeedi 2 hybrid features Advanced Visual Mapping technology which enables it to learn your home layout accurately for precise locating and a whole-floor coverage. Unlike some robots who clean your house randomly, yeedi 2 hybrid creates exclusive Home Map and plans neat & efficient cleaning path to cover every corner of your rooms. Combined with an extended runtime of up to 200mins on a single charge, yeedi 2 hybrid is a perfect choice for people who live in big houses with multiple rooms. Additionally, It'll automatically return to the charging dock for recharging when battery runs low and resume cleaning right where it left off to ensure a complete cleaning cycle.

Originally priced $349 (k650) and $489 (yeedi 2 hybrid), yeedi is now offering yeedi k650 for just $259 and yeedi 2 hybrid for merely $359 during the sales session. Moreover, yeedi k650 will be on flash sale for only $229 on May 6.

To see is to believe, grab the chance to enjoy the sales and see how these amazing robot vacuums would truly benefit your everyday life.

Offer available at yeedi official store on Lazada:

yeedi k650: https://bit.ly/330BGF9

yeedi 2 hybrid: https://bit.ly/3e1pIS6

About yeedi

yeedi is an up and coming robot vacuums supplier launched in 2020. We gathered a group of robotic and housekeeping experts who are passionate about life and keen to innovations to bring quality smart products with modern design and practical features to customers all over the world.





