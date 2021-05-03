Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan

World will support Taiwan for its 'Silicon Shield' chip industry: Mark Liu

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 14:31
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu 

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he hopes no war will be fought in Taiwan because it could lead to a serious disruption in the global manufacturing supply chains.

During an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired Monday (May 3), Liu pointed out that Taiwan's high technology has become essential to the global community. Responding to the nickname "Silicon Shield" given to the Taiwanese chip industry, he said most countries are against warfare in the Taiwan Strait because that would go against their interests.

Meanwhile, Liu confessed his surprise about Intel falling behind TSMC in the chip race. He said the Taiwanese company has tried to manufacture as many chips as possible since January and that it is expected to catch up with the minimum requirement of global customers by the end of June.

When asked about whether the U.S. should be concerned about the concentration of chip production in Asia, Liu said while he understands the concern, a shortage in chips will happen regardless of where they are being manufactured because it is caused by the pandemic.

Instead of trying to move the supply chain, the U.S. should invest in research and development and cultivate more talent in the manufacturing field, Liu said. He stressed that innovation can only occur if countries are willing to engage in global collaboration.
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Mark Liu
CBS
Taiwan semiconductors
supply chains
semiconductor industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
2021/04/29 12:00
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36
Taiwan continues push to localize supply chains
Taiwan continues push to localize supply chains
2021/04/27 15:38
Seeking 'driving seat for EU, Breton to meet Intel, TSMC execs
Seeking 'driving seat for EU, Breton to meet Intel, TSMC execs
2021/04/27 10:48
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
2021/04/23 21:00

Updated : 2021-05-03 14:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents