Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rubio, Yarbrough help Rapids beat Whitecaps 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/03 13:15
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) directs his team in the second half of an MLS soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Sunday, M...
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) reacts after missing his shot on goal as Colorado Rapids' Danny Wilson (4) looks on in the second half ...
Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer g...

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) directs his team in the second half of an MLS soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Sunday, M...

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) reacts after missing his shot on goal as Colorado Rapids' Danny Wilson (4) looks on in the second half ...

Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer g...

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Rubio scored his first goal of the season and Will Yarbrough had three saves to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

Rubio blasted a rising free kick from about 25 yards that skimmed the crossbar and slipped inside the post in the 26th minute.

Yarbrough had three saves and posted his second shutout of the season for Colorado (1-1-1). The 32-year old had four clean sheets in 14 starts last season, his first in MLS.

The Rapids outshot Vancouver (1-1-1), which had 57.1% possession, 16-9.

The Whitecaps are playing their home games in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place by the Canadian government regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-03 14:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents
Maokong Gondola offering NT$50 rides to all Taiwan residents