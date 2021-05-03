Magnitude 6.4 earthquake detected off Taiwan's northeast coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Taiwan at 1:07 p.m. this afternoon (May 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 222.6 kilometers east of Keelung City Hall at a focal depth of 201.9 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 2 in Hualien County and Taitung County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage had been reported at the time of publication.